BREAKING: Tony Boselli Reveals What Jaguars Need in NFL Draft
In a few hours, we will finally know which way the new Jacksonville Jaguars regime is going to go with their first draft pick.
After months of guesswork, speculation, rumors, and everything in between, the Jaguars are set to make the first pick of the James Gladstone/Liam Coen/Tony Boselli regime. But the biggest question on everybody's mind is what exactly the Jaguars are set to do at No. 5.
Well, it seems as if Boselli may have given quite a bit of insight in the hours ahead of the first round.
Speaking on The Brent and Austen Show on Action News Jax, Boselli made a clear point about what the Jaguars need first and foremost in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Yeah, I think we would say to that is, you need guys who can score touchdowns. You got to score points. Yeah. You got to score points in this league today," Boselli said.
This would certainly make it seem like the Jaguars are looking for skill players, which could be any of Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State's Tyler Warren, or Michigan's Colston Loveland.
The latter two of not been mocked to the Jaguars often, with Loveland especially not being linked to the Jaguars. But it sure seems like the Jaguars want to add more offensive weapons around franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which has been the theme of Coen's messaging since he was hired in January.
"He's extremely talented and he's made some unbelievable plays in critical moments and led some huge comebacks. He's played hurt, he's done so many good things. Now it's just about, OK, how do we finetune it and just tighten it up a little bit to get him in a place where he's comfortable to cut the ball loose on time and in rhythm regardless of the circumstances?" Coen said about Lawrence earlier this month.
"And that's really what it comes down to. Being able to give him some balance around him so that he can feel like, man, not every play is on me. Not every play I’ve got to, every throw I have to make is going to have to be life or death. We've got to create some balance for him so that he can just go play quieted, free of failure and just go let it rip.”
Be sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and find all of Tony Boselli's draft comments.
We also want to hear from you on Boselli's comments, so you can let us know your thoughts when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.