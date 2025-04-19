Which Draft Prospect Draws Comparison to Jaguars' Tyson Campbell?
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and soon the next generation of NFL stars will have their new home.
Amongst those with bright futures ahead of them is Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos. Amos has been a frequent second-round mock selection for the Jaguars at No. 36 overall, and he is easily one of the biggest risers of the draft process.
Interestingly enough, Amos has now drawn a comparison to a potential Jaguars teammate: Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell.
"Both Amos and Campbell were SEC-tested cornerbacks with plus athletic chops and very comparable frames with long arms. While they had respectable careers at their respective schools, they were never truly dominant lockdown corners. Campbell has already earned a big second contract in Jacksonville," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso said.
The Jaguars have made big investments in the secondary already this offseason, adding Jourdan Lewis at cornerback and Eric Murray at safety. But even with the two veteran additions, the Jaguars could be in a position to add a player like Amos as early as the No. 36 pick.
It has also become clear, however, that the Jaguars plan at the cornerback position is to use Lewis as their nickel cornerback. This could create a potential spot for a new starter at the outside cornerback spot across from Campbell in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's defense.
One potential option to fill that role is former nickel cornerback Jarrian Jones, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft who is set to move to the outside this year. With the tandem of Jones and Lewis, it remains to be seen when the Jaguars could select a player like Amos.
“One of the things we’re valuing is versatility and with both of those guys, we feel like they have the flexibility to play both inside and out," Gladstone said after free agency.
"I think we’ll see how that takes shape over the course of this offseason and then the beginning of next season. But between the two of them, both of them are players that we find value in and the versatility between the two of them just allows us a little bit more flexibility.”
