Jaguars' Ventrell Miller Reacts to Gators' National Championship
Monday night was a big day for Florida Gators sports.
On Monday, the Gators' men's basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit to take down Houston in a 65-63 triumph to win the NCAA Championship,
Amongst those buzzing around the Gators win? Former Florida linebacker and current Jacksonville Jaguar Ventrell Miller, who is one of just two former Gators on the roster alongside new offensive lineman Fred Johnson.
Miller's jubilance over the Gators' big win was apparent when he showed up for the first day of the Jaguars' offseason program on Tuesday.
Miller was likely just like all other Gators fans on Tuesday night and throughout the entirety of the March Madness tournament, The Gators had to fight and crawl back into the game on Tuesday, just like they had to do in previous rounds vs. Texas Tech and Auburn.
"They did a great job of never getting too high, never getting too low. When we went down 12 in the second half, we stayed the course. We didn’t point fingers, didn’t start to try to make hero plays, gambling defensively. We got rewarded because of that toughness that we displayed," Gators head coach Todd Golden said after the game.
The win marks the third men's basketball national championship in Florida Gators history. The Gators had previously won the title and March Madness tournament in 2006 and 2007, but Tuesday marked the first time the Gators had made the tournament's finals since the 2007 season.
In the years since, the Gators made it to the Elite Eight five times and to the Final Four once. But this week, the Gators finally got over the hump and brought a title back to the swamp after almost two decades without winning the title.
Miller was one of the leaders of the Gators' football program during his tenure on Florida's campus, and he has represented the college well since entering the NFL in 2023. Miller stepped up in a big way for the Jaguars last year while Foyesade Oluokun was injured, becoming a critical part of the Jaguars' linebacker depth chart.
Now, Miller will look to carve out an even bigger role under a new regime in head coach Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
