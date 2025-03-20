3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Fred Johnson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another move to improve their offensive depth this week, signing former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson to a one-year deal.
What do we make of the Jaguars adding Johnson and how it could impact the team's plans for the offensive line moving forward? We break it down below with our three observations on the signing.
OL competition will be fierce this summer
The Jaguars have made it clear in their rebuilding of the offensive line that they want versatile linemen, and Johnson is the next in line. Johnson had extensive snaps at both left and right tackle last season and has also made starts at right guard earlier in his career. He is the third lineman the Jaguars signed this year who has played both guard and tackle in his career.
Overall, it looks like the Jaguars have vastly improved offensive line depth and a host of players who can play multiple positions. Considering the injuries that happen along offensive lines every year, it is clear that flexibility and compeitition are set to be critical for the Jaguars' this summer.
Javon Foster could be in trouble
Considering the Jaguars have signed two offensive tackles this offseason and have also kept reserve tackle Cole Van Lanen around, this has not been a very good few weeks for 2024 fourth-rounder Javon Foster. The last investment Trent Baalke made as Jaguars' general manager, Foster rarely saw the field as a rookie and that might not change this year.
Considering Foster was a selection of the past regime, the Jaguars' new group of decision-makers have zero ties to him and could easily move on from him without batting an eye. At the very least, it is clear that Foster will have to earnestly win a spot on the 53-man roster in the offseason program and training camp.
Will the Jaguars still draft an offensive lineman?
After the Jaguars signed three offensive linemen in the first wave of free agency, it felt like the offensive line took a backseat of sorts for many when projecting the Jaguars' options with the No. 5 pick in next month's draft. With yet another signing along the offensive line, this likely won't change.
With that said, two of the signings -- including Johnson -- are on just one-year deals. And while the Jaguars now seem to have plenty of options at the offensive tackle position for the 2025 season, the Jaguars still lack interior offensive line depth by a considerable margin. The Jaguars should, and likely still will, invest in the offensive line in the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.