Will Wyatt Milum Be the Missing Piece on Jaguars' Offense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to get the offense going next season if they want any chance of winning the AFC South. That division is always a battle. Teams play tough no matter what their records are, and it will be the same next season.
The Jaguars want to improve tremendously next season in every area of their football team. One area that they need to improve on to get the offense going is the offensive line. That will get the team going in the right direction. It all starts up front for the Jaguars if they want to have a successful season in 2025.
The Jaguars know that they need a good offensive line to get their offense where they want it to go, and they also know that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off an injury and wants to give him the best protection they can. Last season, we saw what this team looks like without Lawrence under center, and they do not want to be in the same position in the first season with a new regime.
One player that can be a dark horse to get the offense going next season is offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. The Jaguars drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a great pick because he will be ready to start for the Jaguars in his rookie season. That is the piece that they need to protect Lawrence as well.
“I used to bring some heat back in the day,” said Milum to the Florida Times-Union last week. “Shockingly, I played a little bit of outfield. “But mostly pitcher and first base.”
"Milum attracted some attention after being drafted when he vowed that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wouldn’t be touched," said Garry Smits of The Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.
“I’m going to make that promise to them [Jags fans] and I’m going to make that promise to Trevor,” he said.
"That’s a bold statement and perhaps unrealistic. But Milum has a history of helping keep his quarterbacks upright. He never yielded a sack in high school and gave up only two over his final 36 games with the Mountaineers. He’s not walking it back either," added Smits
“That’s our motto ... we don’t want anyone touching the quarterback,” he said. “I feel like that’s our identity as our offensive line at this point.”
