What Is the Jaguars' Highest-Priority Need Before Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a talented roster, but it is clear they still need help before the 2025 season begins.
After the Jaguars added 10 players in free agency -- including nine on the first day of the legal tampering period -- the Jaguars filled some important holes on the depth chart, but a team can't fill all of its needs in a matter of weeks.
Instead, the Jaguars still have a few glaring holes as they enter next month's draft. After moving on from veteran players at tight end, wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line, and safety -- as well as no additions along the defensive line -- it is hard to pinpoint any one group the Jaguars could deem as their most high-priority need.
Pro Football Focus recently took a swing at what each team's largest post-free agency needs for each team is, and they came up with an unsurprising answer: defensive line.
"The Jaguars addressed their interior offensive line by adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency. There is still major work to do on their interior defensive line, though," PFF said.
"Among players currently on the roster, none of Jacksonville’s defensive tackles were among the 75 highest-graded interior defenders in 2024. Michigan‘s Mason Graham would make a ton of sense with the fifth overall pick."
Graham has been the chalk pick for the Jaguars at No. 5 for quite some time, and the Jaguars opting not to add any interior defenders in free agency suggests the team is expecting to spend an early pick on one -- as early as No. 5.
That is at least the sense Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gave when he talked about his team's free agency moves. When asked about the spots not yet touched, Gladstone noted they wanted some spots open for rookies to play in.
“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," Gladstone said. "So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
