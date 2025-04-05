Where Jaguars' Shad Khan Lands On Forbes List
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has proven the Jaguars have paid off as an investment over the last-decade, and he isn't stopping anytime soon.
In Forbes' recent list ranking the net worth of the world's billionaires, Khan ranked No. 175 overall with a valuation of $13.4 billion. This is an increase from Khan's net worth in the 2024 rankings, which was at $12.2 billion.
Among the world's richest sports owners, Khan ranks No. 16.
"An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan bought Flex-N-Gate from his former employer in 1980.
An engineer, his design for a one-piece truck bumper was the basis for his success; the company now has 76 plants worldwide and over 27,000 employees," Forbes' profile of Khan reads.
Khan has proven he is willing to open up his wallet to improve the Jaguars on and off the field, and he has several business interests outside the Jaguars that also contribute to his net worth.
As owner of the Jaguars, Khan has overseen improvements to the stadium's scoreboards and a complete overhaul to the Jaguars' practice facilities, resulting in the Miller Electric Center. Khan has also spearheaded the Jaguars' road to their renovated stadium, which will open in the next several years.
On the field, Khan has supported the Jaguars' spending aggressively in free agency to allow them to field the best roster they possibly can.
Khan and the Jaguars have built plenty of momentum for the 2025 season as well with the hires of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
"I look at it really positively. I think we have great people and a great team of people, even though they might be in the position for the first time. I think collectively they're going to have great success. I think one of the things—I think we're all aware that they're new, but a huge amount of the potential to really grow into it," Khan said in Feburary.
"But I couldn't be more excited, frankly. I think the brainpower, the bandwidth, the different experience, are really complementary. This is a team of football people, executives who are going to be success. No one is a perfect human being. This isn't about, ‘Hey, I've got X years of experience in something.’ A lot of times it turns out to be one year of experience X times over. I just think the brain matter here is going to be great for the Jaguars.”
