Which Jaguars Were Most Impacted By Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in plenty of new faces this offseason, signing 10 players and reshaping the roster quickly in the first offseason of a new regime.
While the Jaguars' roster makeover will mean good news for some players, there are others throughout the roster who will see their roles potentially impacted in some form or fashion.
Here, we take a look at three players whose roles likely now look a bit different than they did before free agency.
Jarrian Jones
While Brian Thomas Jr. was an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, he was far from the only Jaguars rookie who had a promising season. The Jaguars also got a solid rookie debut from third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones, who took over the nickel cornerback role and made a number of big plays by season's end.
Jones' presumed role has been adjusted for many following the Jaguars' signing of Jourdan Lewis. Lewis is one of the NFL's best slot cornerbacks and is the highest-paid slot cornerback in NFL history. This might not spell bad news for Jones because it appears he will get a chance to compete for snaps at outside cornerback, but it is still an adjustment either way.
Javon Foster
A year after being made a fourth-round selection from the past regime, it now appears Javon Foster will have to fight to make his way onto the 53-man roster this offseason and during training camp. The Jaguars added a lot of talent to the offensive line, especially at the backup offensive tackle spot, and Foster won't have a spot guranteed.
Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga are two experienced veterans who have proven to be reliable depth at offensive tackle in the past, with Johnson proving to be especially valuable as a swing tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Foster has his work cut out for him when it comes to carving out a role with the Jaguars.
Cooper Hodges
In the same way the additions of Edoga and Johnson impact Javon Foster, they also impact Cooper Hodges -- as does the signings of Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey. Hodges was once seen as the eventual successor for Brandon Scherff at righr guard, but each of his last two seasons have ended with season-ending injuries.
Hodges was never expected to be a starter for the Jaguars this upcoming season, but they added four linemen in free agency who have experience at guard. We know Hainsey and Mekari will start, but it would not be a shock to see Johnson and Edoga potentially above Hodges on the guard depth chart.
