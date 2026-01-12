Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and Eagles OC Had the Weirdest Huddle Before Final Play
The weirdness in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room was well-documented this season. Despite the fact that the Eagles won the Super Bowl 11 months ago, many on and around the team seem quite unhappy.
The disconnect between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown has been one of the main storylines throughout the season and those issues were on full display on Sunday.
Maybe more worrying are the issues involving the players and coaching staff. The Eagles had a middling offense this season and that falls not just on the players, but head coach Nick Sirianni and first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Anyone looking for evidence that things weren't going well can take a look at the following video which shows Hurts, Sirianni and Patullo discussing the final ill-fated play call.
The body language there is definitely something. Hurts appears to be looking to his head coach for some help, but all he gets is a tilted head. Sirianni looks more like a passive observer while the game is on the line, but maybe he's just showing confidence in his coordinator.
All we really know for sure is the result was bad and the Eagles' season is over. Now we just wait to see who survives the offseason and reports for training camp.