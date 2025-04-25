Jalen Hurts Sidesteps Question When Asked About Eagles’ Upcoming White House Visit
The Philadelphia Eagles already had quite the celebration after their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, parading down Broad Street as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to cheer them on.
Next week, the Eagles are set to take part in another celebratory tradition—a White House visit.
But what used to be a fairly ho-hum, check-it-off-the-list event for the reigning Super Bowl champions has become less common over the past decade in the years since President Trump’s first term in office.
Appearing at an event celebrating this year’s Time 100 list, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked if he planned on attending the team’s upcoming White House visit, and decided to sidestep the question.
“Umm...” Hurts said with a smile, before looking off to the side, and deciding to leave the conversation there.
It’s understandable that Hurts would be asked about his potential attendance, and that he might not be inclined to provide a straight answer.
When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017, while the league and Trump White House were in a bit of a standoff regarding how to handle protests during the national anthem, they did not take a trip to D.C. After many Eagles had already publicly said they did not plan on taking the trip, Trump decided to uninvite the team altogether.
This year, there were initially rumors that the Eagles planned to skip out on a visit again, but later reporting confirmed that the trip was on.
The Eagles’ White House visit is currently scheduled for April 28.