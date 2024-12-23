Jets HC Gives Honest Reaction to Garrett Wilson's Frustration Over Lack of Targets
The New York Jets lost again on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 19-9 in another historically bad performance for Gang Green. There aren't many reasons to keep tabs on the 4-11 Jets as they approach the last two games of a lost season, but Garrett Wilson represents one such reason.
Wilson hasn't appeared to be terribly happy with how things have gone in New York and recently neglected to commit to the idea of signing an extension with the Jets when he becomes eligible this offseason. His discontent was further apparent on Sunday after his team's loss, as Wilson expressed some frustration with the fact that he wasn't targeted very often until the fourth quarter.
On Monday, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was asked about Wilson's situation and gave an honest answer about the offense's responsibility to get him the ball.
"At the end of the day, we have to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often," Ulbrich said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "He's one of the best players on our team, if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position. The progression, for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint, took (Rodgers) off Garrett. But at the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball for sure."
On the season Wilson has 90 catches for 987 yards and six touchdowns. More relevant to this discussion Wilson also has 141 targets on the season, on track to finish just behind his 2023 number of 168.
So there's plenty of involvement in the big picture for the young receiver. But clearly he was frustrated watching the Jets struggle offensively without Aaron Rodgers looking his way for the first few quarters on Sunday.
Ulbrich can prove his words true next Sunday when the Jets take on the division-leading Buffalo Bills.