Jets Poach Another Member of Dan Campbell's Lions Staff for Offensive Coordinator
The New York Jets are hiring Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their next offensive coordinator, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Friday.
Engstrand joins former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in leaving Detroit for the Jets, and joins Glenn's new staff in New York. Former Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden also left to become the Jets' offensive line coach. This will be the first time Engstrand serves as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Engstrand was part of a Lions coaching staff that led an offense ranking top-three in both total offense and passing offense over the last two seasons, and first in the NFL in scoring in 2024.
Engstrand's only NFL experience has come with the Lions since joining their staff in 2020. Engstrand started off as a quarterback at San Diego State, where he was part of a position group that included new Jets general manager Darren Mougey and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Engstrand began his coaching career as an assistant at the University of San Diego under Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, where he eventually rose to become an offensive coordinator for the University.
The Lions have now seen their coaching staff decimated after losing both of their coordinators to head-coaching positions (offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed for the Chicago Bears) and multiple assistant coaches leave for promotions. The Lions have lost a total of seven assistant coaches this offseason, including their coordinators, passing game coordinator in Engstrand, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, Assistant QBs coach J.T. Barrett, and tight ends coach Steve Heiden.
The Lions have since brought in former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, and Stanford head coach David Shaw as their passing game coordinator.