Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Betray Jets, Sign Massive Deal With New York Rival
The 2024 season was one to forget for the New York Jets. Despite decently good play from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets stumbled to a 5-12 record.
There are a lot of question marks heading into the offseason, including at quarterback, for the Jets. Could Rodgers sign elsewhere or is he going to return to New York?
Talk show host Evan Roberts recently pitched an idea that involved Rodgers betraying the Jets. Roberts suggested Rodgers could sign with the New York Giants over the Jets.
“(President and co-owner of the Giants) John Mara told us on Monday that they better win next year,” Roberts said on Wednesday, via Audacy. “That’s what he told us. It gives you the chance to get the best of both worlds. Aaron Rodgers gives you the best chance to win while you’re developing your young quarterback and having him sit.”
During the show, co-host Shaun Morash quickly jumped on Roberts' side. Morash agreed that Rodgers could be a good quarterback for 2025 while a younger signal caller learns from the future Hall-of-Fame talent.
“I’m basing this solely off what I heard from my owner John Mara, and what he said was his patience was wearing thin,” Morash said. “He also said he wants this team to identify a quarterback of the future.
“Why can’t I have both? I still think the Giants should identify a quarterback in this draft, and I don’t think they should just hand him the job. I actually think the best veteran choice for the Giants is Aaron Rodgers.”
The Giants hold the third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and they're likely to take a quarterback. Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is likely headed to the Giants. But the idea of giving their rookie quarterback a year to grow under Rodgers might not be the worst idea.
