Jets Reportedly Request To Interview Chiefs Coordinator For Head Coach Vacancy
The New York Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record after running through two head coaches. After firsing coach Robert Saleh early in the year, New York turned to Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach. With Ulbrich finishing the season 3-9, the Jets likely want to move on from him, though, they're set to give him a shot at the opening.
ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler recently reported the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders have sent in formal requests to interview Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to be their next head coach.
FanSided's John Buhler also made the connection between the two sides after citing the same report from Fowler.
"That being said, Spagnuolo does have strong ties to New York after having been the Giants defensive coordinator twice over," Buhler wrote. "Outside of his current role with the Chiefs and his terrible run as the head coach in St. Louis, the Giants are the franchise Spagnuolo is easily the most connected to. The Jets may want to hire someone like Vrabel, Glenn or Johnson, but may come up empty-handed in the end."
Spagnuolo has been the Chiefs' defensive coordinator for the last six years. Under his leadership, Kansas City's defense has become one of the best in the league, helping launch them to multiple Super Bowls.
The 65-year-old has a short, but poor, head coaching career. His overall record is 11-41 as a head coach, though, he didn't have much to work with.
