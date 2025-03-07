Jets Could Be Ideal Landing Place For Newly Released $41 Million Star
The New York Jets are set to lose three of their top five pass catchers from 2024 this offseason. They've already cut wide receiver Davante Adams in an obvious move to save money. After releasing Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason, they'll likely cut Allen Lazard as well. Tight end Tyler Conklin is a free agent, and the Jets seem likely to watch him walk in free agency.
As New York looks to turn the page to a new era of Jets football, it'll need to add better pass catchers for whoever the next quarterback is. This will become even more important if the Jets opt to draft a quarterback in the NFL Draft.
While there are intriguing pass-catching options in the draft, the Jets could look to utilize a stacked free agency class to improve the offense. And the free agency class just got a bit better following a shocking release.
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently released star tight end Evan Engram. Engram, 30, struggled with injuries in 2024 but is very reliable when he's on the field. The former Jaguars star recorded 114 catches on 143 targets in 2023.
Adding Engram would be a solid way to replace Conklin if New York is okay with letting their tight end walk in free agency. Engram will likely sign for a team-friendly deal now that he's been released.
If he's demanding any kind of big money, New York would be better off drafting a solid prospect tight end. But the Jets are losing a lot of their pass-catching talent, so adding a tight end needs to be an offseason priority.
