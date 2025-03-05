Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With 21-Year-Old Star After NFL Combine
The New York Jets decided to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason in an attempt to save money and turn the page to a new era of Jets football. That move came after completely clearing house in the front office and on the coaching staff.
With Rodgers out of town, New York has been connected to a lot of different replacement options. This includes free agents like Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and even Sam Darnold. The Jets have also been connected to prospects in the draft.
They'd likely need to trade up to the top of the draft if they wanted to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. While this is a potential option for New York to explore, it could land its signal caller of the future at pick No. 7.
Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart was initially looked at as a second-round pick. Dart recently put together an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, and many draft experts expect him to fly up the board ahead of draft day. The Ole Miss product showed incredible touch on a variety of throws during the event.
With the combine working in his favor, there's potential the Jets select him at pick No. 7. If not, the Jets have the chance to trade down ten or 15 picks in order to select him later in the first.
Either way, Dart could be the perfect solution for New York. His talent and potential could be the perfect combination of traits to take over the Aaron Glenn-led Jets.
