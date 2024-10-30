Jets Have Plenty of Company Among Flailing New York Sports Teams
As October comes to a close, it's been a rough couple of weeks for New York sports fans.
New York Jets fans have suffered the most, losing their last five games to fall to 2-6. They're now tied for last place in the AFC East with the hapless New England Patriots, who came back to beat them (sans Drake Maye) on Sunday as heavy home underdogs in Foxborough.
A promising season that began with Super Bowl dreams for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets has quickly turned into a nightmare. They fired their head coach weeks ago and are still searching for answers.
The New York Giants have been just as bad, also starting 2-6. They've fallen to last place in the NFC East and have lost three straight games as Daniel Jones and the offense have disappeared, managing just 28 points during that time.
Speaking of poor offense, the New York Yankees' bats (has anyone seen Aaron Judge?) have also gone MIA at the worst possible time. Their lineup, which led the American League in runs during the regular season, scored just seven of them in the first three games of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- all losses.
The Yankees finally bounced back in Game 4 to stave off elimination, but no team has ever come back to win the Fall Classic after trailing 3-0 in the series.
At least the Yankees made it there, which is more than the New York Mets can say. The Mets fell apart in the NLCS, allowing a whopping 46 runs to the Dodgers and bowing out in six games. Not even Grimace could save their helpless pitching staff from running out of gas.
On the hardwood, the New York Knicks have started 1-2 after dramatically revamping their roster during the offseason. They got blown out by the defending champion Boston Celtics on Opening Night and came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so they still have a lot to prove if they want to contend in the Eastern Conference this year.
And the Brooklyn Nets are still terrible, of course, going 1-3 to start the year after finishing last season 18 games below .500. They're still rebuilding and won't be ready to contend for a title anytime soon.
But hey, look on the bright side: At least New York's hockey teams are doing well!