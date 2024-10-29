This Jaw-Dropping Stat Will Give New York Jets Fans Nightmares
The 2024 New York Jets aren't just bad: They're historically bad.
Their miserable season reached a new low in Week 8 as they suffered a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough despite being heavy road favorites. The floundering Jets have now lost five in a row to fall to 2-6, tying the hapless Patriots for last place in the AFC East.
Sunday's defeat wasn't just an ordinary loss, though. Of all of New York's losses this year, it might have been the worst.
In fact, it may have been the worst loss in NFL history by the numbers.
According to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the Jets became the first team in NFL history to lose a game where they scored at least 20 points, allowed fewer than 250 yards and didn't turn the ball over.
Before that, NFL teams were 750-0 when achieving all three of those metrics. Not anymore.
New York defies all logic and all belief. It thoroughly outplayed New England on Sunday, but still found a way to lose.
There are many reasons why the Jets fell short, but the main one is that they left too many points on the board.
Specifically, Greg Zuerlein left too many points on the board, missing an extra point and a 44-yard field goal. If he makes both of those kicks, New York leaves Gillette Stadium with a win.
But he didn't, preventing the Jets from pulling away and keeping the game close enough for the Patriots to ultimately steal it from them in the final seconds.
The defense played well, but didn't get a stop when it needed it. The offense had multiple chances to put the game away, but couldn't do it.
In the end, New York let another winnable game slip away in historic fashion, essentially dooming its season.