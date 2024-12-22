New York Jets Declare Quinnen Williams Inactive for Los Angeles Rams
The New York Jets have declared defensive lineman Quinnen Williams inactive for Sunday’s contest with the Los Angeles Rams.
Both the Jets (4-10) and Rams (8-6) declared their final inactives for the contest 90 minutes before kickoff at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets listed Williams as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday’s final injury report and didn’t change that status on Saturday when they declared defensive tackle Leki Fotu to out for the game and made practice squad elevations.
That left Williams a game-time decision for Sunday, as the Jets prepare to face one of the top rushers in the NFL in Kyren Williams, who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards this season. With temperatures expected to be below freezing, the running game will probably be a significant part of the Rams’ game plan.
Williams has been one of the most productive linemen for the Jets this season, even with a slow start. He has 35 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro turned 27 years old on Saturday.
Fotu would have helped the Jets out in that regard. He was questionable with a knee injury on Friday’s final injury report after he was a full participant in every workout.
New York opened his practice window as he spent a month on injured reserve, the second time the tackle has been on IR this season.
Also inactive is cornerback Michael Carter II, who was declared out on Friday after a back injury he suffered last weekend, along with safety Jaylin Simpson, offensive lineman Xavier Newman, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and offensive lineman Jake Hanson.
The following Jets, who were on the final injury report, are available — guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), running back Braelon Allen (questionable), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), running back Isaiah Davis (back), cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (knee).
The Rams declared quarterback Stetson Bennett (emergency third QB), running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. inactives.
Rams on the injury report that are available on Sunday include cornerback Cobie Durant (chest), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (veteran rest) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (veteran rest).