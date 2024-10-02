Quinnen Williams Gives Praise to Former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold
The New York Jets will look to bounce back in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Traveling to London, the Jets need a win against a 4-0 Vikings team.
After an embarrassing offensive performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the criticism New York is facing has reached new heights.
Rightfully so, too, as they didn't show any signs of life offensively in a game they should've won with ease.
That's behind them, but until the Jets prove they can be trusted, there will be question marks surrounding their chances of even making the playoffs at this point.
Their game against Minnesota has a lot to think about. Take away how big of a game it already is due to them needing a win, New York will also go up against Sam Darnold, who they drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
In typical Jets fashion, Darnold was horrible. He threw for 5.889 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions during his 26 starts for the organization.
He didn't find a consistent role until this year, where he looks to be an MVP candidate.
Darnold has thrown for 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 932 yards in four games.
If things go as they have for New York throughout much of their existence, the California native will come out on Sunday and beat the Jets.
If they play how they did in Week 4 and Darnold has a game to remember, New York fans would be at an all-time low.
Fortunately, there are players on the Jets' current roster who have played with him. While he's a different quarterback than he was a few years ago, that should help a bit.
Of those players is Quinnen Williams, who spent two seasons with Darnold in New York.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” said Williams, according to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “He’s playing out of his mind right now, he’s balling right now, he’s doing a lot of great things. I was here with him for a couple of years. Super excited to go against him, it’s gonna be a great challenge.”
As Williams alluded, it'll be a challenge to stop the 27-year-old and the Vikings offense, which has been clicking on all cylinders.
It's tough to get a feel for this Jets team, but they could show a lot by winning in London.
Darnold will try to prevent that.