New York Jets Star Quinnen Williams Game-Time Decision for Rams Contest
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest with the Los Angeles Rams, based on transactions made on Saturday.
The Jets (4-10) did not downgrade Williams’ status for the game, as he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury he suffered last weekend. Doing so means New York is likely going to wait until 90 minutes before kickoff to determine if Williams can play or not.
Williams has been one of the most productive linemen for the Jets this season, even with a slow start. He has 35 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and one-time All-Pro turned 27 years old on Saturday.
Without Williams, the Jets would be short-handed up front against a Rams (8-6) team led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and running Kyren Williams, the latter of which has already rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
The Jets also downgraded defensive tackle Leki Fotu to out for the game, further making things difficult for New York’s run defense.
Fotu was questionable with a knee injury. He was a full participant in practice all week after he had his practice window opened to return. He had been on injured reserve. This is the second time Fotu was on IR, and he needed an extra week to ramp up before activation earlier this season with a hamstring injury.
He joins cornerback Michael Carter II as New York players already designated as out for Sunday’s game. Carter has a back injury he suffered last week Carter and didn’t practice all week.
To help with depth, New York elevated safety Jarius Monroe and defensive lineman Bruce Hector from the practice squad.
Two other Jets are questionable going into the game — guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and running back Braelon Allen (questionable).
Jets who are on the injury report but don’t carry a designation going into Sunday’s game include cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), running back Isaiah Davis (back), cornerback Brandin Echols (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), linebacker Quincy Williams (knee) and guard Xavier Newman (groin).
The Rams have seven players on their injury report and none carry an injury designation going into the game — cornerback Cobie Durant (chest), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), tight end Davis Allen (shoulder), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (veteran rest) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (veteran rest).