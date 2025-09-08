2 Jets Starters Facing Backlash After Heartbreaking Week 1 Loss To Steelers
The New York Jets came into Week 1 as underdogs at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the game went a lot differently than many imagined. Rather than being a slow, defense-oriented game, the Jets and Steelers combined for 66 points.
Ultimately, the game came down to discipline, as the Jets turned the ball over and committed a few costly penalties while the Steelers were rather disciplined for most of the game. For the Jets, there are a few players to point to when looking for somebody to blame.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently pointed the finger at wide receiver Xavier Gipson and cornerback Brandon Stephens following the Jets' crushing Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
Xavier Gipson, Brandon Stephens under fire for Week 1 loss
"The New York Jets fell short in their Week 1 revenge quest against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while there was plenty to be encouraged about in Aaron Glenn's first game, two offseason decisions suddenly seem indefensible," Fried wrote. "Brandon Stephens looked like Brandon Stephens. Xavier Gipson looked like Xavier Gipson. The Jets made Stephens their prized free-agent addition this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $36 million contract despite his countless struggles in Baltimore.
"Meanwhile, Gipson, who was firmly outplayed this summer, somehow retained his starting punt return man job. Both of those decisions proved to be the reasons the Jets lost this game. Stephens was burned for a touchdown and later flagged for a pass interference call that ultimately sealed the deal for Pittsburgh. Gipson fumbled twice, including one that set up a touchdown for the Steelers to take the lead."
The Jets had a hole at cornerback No. 2 after losing D.J. Reed in free agency and Stephens doesn't seem to be the answer. He struggled all game against a depleted Steelers wide receiver core. His lack of discipline, paired with the struggles in coverage burned the Jets.
Gipson coughed up the costly fumble that turned the momentum in the Steelers' favor. The Jets needed to upgrade over Gipson in the offseason, but they didn't, and it's already coming back to haunt them early in the season.
