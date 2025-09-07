Jets Country

Justin Fields Gives Honest Review of Jets' Week 1 Loss To Steelers

Justin Fields looked good in Week 1 for the New York Jets...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) greets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) greets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets came into the season with a lot of questions to be answered. Most of these questions revolved around Justin Fields and the team's offense.

But it didn't take Fields long to silence a lot of the haters. In Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Jets tallied over 30 points. The offense looked to be clicking from the opening kick to the end of the game. But penalties, a special teams fumble, and a defense that couldn't stop Aaron Rodgers cost the Jets a 1-0 start on the year.

Fields spoke with the media after the game and didn't pull any punches. He gave an honest review of how it went down, even going as far as to note that the Jets need to get better, despite the impressive showing on offense.

Justin Fields gets real when breaking down Jets Week 1 loss

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter and celebrates with New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we played well. I think we ran the ball well. Offensive line did a great job. I think we only had one sack, and that was in the red zone. So I think as a team, I think we were, you know, bouncing and kind of keeping each other in the fight," Fields said following the Steelers' 34-32 win over the Jets. "You know, that one turnover, they scored. Offense, we came back and didn't let that faze us. So like I said, a lot of fight from our team, and, you know, I don't think a lot of people expected us to come out like that, but... Like I said, like you (head coach Aaron Glenn) said, no moral victories. At the end of the day, we lost. We got to get better. And that's what we're going to do."

This seems to be the mindset that's being drilled into the Jets this year. Head coach Aaron Glenn has brought a rough and tough mentality to New York, and it's seemingly wearing off on the players.

But in reality, the Jets weren't good enough. That doesn't mean we shouldn't note all the things that went well, because the Jets looked dominant at times.

Either way, it's back to the drawing board for Fields, Glenn, and the rest of the Jets. They have a huge game coming up against the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Published
