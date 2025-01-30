3 Best Aaron Rodgers Replacements If Jets Cut $112 Million Legend
The New York Jets face a difficult decision with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
They could decide to hold onto him in an attempt to win immediately in 2025. Rodgers performed quite well in 2024 despite the Jets' dismal record and embarrassing season. If Rodgers doesn't retire, the Jets could always hold onto him and try to run it back with a stable coaching staff.
But the Jets could also save a bit of money by cutting him and turning the page to a new quarterback. This would push the Jets toward a successful future if they can land their quarterback of the future this offseason.
Who are the best candidates for the Jets to add as their quarterback of the future?
3. QB Trey Lance, Free Agent/Dallas Cowboys
Anybody and everybody in football has seemingly written Trey Lance off. Lance is still just 24 years old and four years removed from being the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
If there's anybody the Jets should take a shot on, it's Lance.
They could likely sign the 24-year-old for fairly cheap while also signing a signal caller like Jameis Winston behind him. Winston could help mentor Lance in a similar way to how the Pittsburgh Steelers utilized Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this year.
2. QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts may be looking to move on from former top pick Anthony Richardson this offseason.
Richardson has struggled mightily in his two years in the NFL, though his rookie season was cut short with an injury.
If the Colts are looking to give up on him, the Jets could take a flier on the 22-year-old. It's way too early in his career and development to truly give up on him and if the Colts are willing to make that mistake, the Jets should capitalize.
1. QB Justin Fields, Free Agent/Pittsburgh Steelers
The best option for the Jets is former Chicago Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields is a former first round pick just like Richardson and Lance, but the difference with Fields is that he's shown some serious promise in the NFL.
While Wilson was hurt in Pittsburgh this season, the 25-year-old Ohio State product threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception as he led the Steelers to a 4-2 record with wins over multiple playoff teams.
He's still young and improving. Adding Fields to the Jets would pair him back up with his former college teammate Garrett Wilson. It's the kind of move that would push the Jets toward future success.
