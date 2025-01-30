Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With Shocking AFC Team If Cut By NY
The New York Jets are at a crossroads with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Holding onto him gives the team the best chance to compete with Aaron Glenn at the helm. But he's very expensive and holding him could just be delaying the addition of a true franchise quarterback.
Nobody knows what the Jets will do yet, but if they cut Rodgers, the entire league could experience some serious shakeup.
ESPN's Ben Solak went through specific scenarios for the quarterback carousel this offseason. Solak looked at the domino effect if Sam Darnold went to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In this instance, he predicted both Rodgers and Russell Wilson to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders and newly acquired head coach Pete Carroll.
"I'm not totally sure I buy the idea that Wilson and Pete Carroll would welcome a reunion in Las Vegas, but it would be great for content, so I'll allow it here," Solak wrote. "Wilson was not enough of a bridge QB for the Steelers this season, and given his below-average caliber of play, he should not be enough for the Raiders either.
"With Rodgers and Wilson on one-year deals, though, the likelihood for functional quarterbacking doubles (and the potential for preposterous locker room hijinks increases by a factor of 10)."
Seeing two quarterbacks at the end of their careers ending up on the same team doesn't make much sense. Both Wilson and Rodgers could be entering the final season of their career and neither one should be looking at being a backup.
While it's interesting to connect Rodgers to Carroll and the Raiders, it wouldn't make much sense for him to sign alongside another veteran signal caller.
