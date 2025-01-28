3 Dream Offseason Targets For Jets This Offseason
The New York Jets have been arguably the most talked about team in football over the last few weeks that isn't still in the playoffs.
New York missed out on the postseason, but that doesn't mean that the team has taken a step back from the limelight. The Jets immediately embarked on an exhaustive head coach and general manager search. New York has filled both positions now with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
Things aren't going to slow down any time soon for the Jets. The next big question for the team to sort out is the future of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Sauce Gardner among others.
Glenn and Mougey are going to be hard at work and it doesn't help that the team doesn't have a ton of cap space. Over The Cap is currently projecting the Jets to have just over $20 million in cap space, although that will change as deals are restructured or players are let go.
As we head into the offseason, the Jets will also need to add some pieces to fill roster holes. The NFL Draft will be a great and cheap way to do so. Free agency will also be another avenue the team can take depending on how the cap shakes out.
Here are three dream free agent targets for the Jets depending on how the cap is handled:
Trey Smith - Guard - Kansas City Chiefs
Pro Football Focus currently is ranking Smith as the No. 2 free agent ahead of the offseason. He was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and is considered to be the best offensive lineman heading to the open market. The Jets desperately need to improve the offensive line to protect whoever will be playing quarterback in 2025. Smith may end up being a little too expensive, but he would be the best option.
Matthew Judon - Defensive End - Atlanta Falcons
The Jets clearly had a good look at Judon as he spent three seasons with the New England Patriots. He logged 5.5 sacks in 2024 with the Falcons in 17 games. Judon was working off some rust after only appearing in four games last year with New England. The Jets could use a boost on the edge and Judon could be a great bounce-back option. He tallied 28 sacks between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.
Osa Odighizuwa - Defensive Tackle - Dallas Cowboys
Odighizuwa could be another guy to help the Jets go after the quarterback. He's an interior pass-rusher who had a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2024. He's just 26 years old and has been a starter for the Cowboys over the last four years. He would fill a need for the Jets in the interior.
The Jets' offense has plenty of weapons, especially if they find a way to retain Rodgers, Adams, Wilson, and Hall among others. The defense and the offensive line need the most work heading into the offseason. That obviously would change if the team were to cut ties specifically with Rodgers and Adams.
