3 High-Upside Veterans For Jets To Target
What's next for the New York Jets?
New York hasn't made any sort of blockbuster moves in a bit, but that doesn't mean the team hasn't been busy. For example, New York signed a new kicker just last week in Harrison Mevis. The Jets opted to move on from Anders Carlson after appearing in five games with the team last year.
With training camp a few weeks away, now would be a pretty good time to add more pieces -- if the team sees fit -- because they would have a little time with the organization before hitting the practice field and beginning the sprint to the 2025 NFL season.
If the Jets want to make another move, who could be solid potential options?
Here are three potential fits for the Jets in free agency:
Za'Darius Smith - Most Recent Team: Detroit Lions
Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler coming off a nine-sack season last year split between the the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. The Jets have talent on the edge, but are thin depth-wise. Adding someone like Smith would give New York a high-upside player with 10 years of NFL experience.
Preston Smith - Most Recent Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Similar concept as above. Smith is also a 10-year NFL veteran and is coming off a season with 4 1/2 sacks as a member of the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. At 32 years old, his price tag likely would be affordable with training camp just weeks away.
Tyler Boyd - Most Recent Team: Tennessee Titans
It would be great to go out and get someone like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper. It makes sense to add another receiver and either of those guys would take the offense to a higher level, but there are probably other teams out there who could afford to give them more cash. The Jets are flush with cap space, but that won't be the case if they can ink Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to long-term extensions. Boyd is a nine-year veteran with sure hands and likely would be pretty cheap.
