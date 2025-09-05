3 New York Jets Players To Watch In Week 1 Matchup With Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets have worked all offseason to put together a better roster going forward. The Jets cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of Justin Fields.
Beyond that, the Jets have added a new general manager and head coach. The future is looking quite bright for New York, but that's on paper, not in practice.
With the Jets returning to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, there are a few players to keep an eye on. Who are the top players to watch for the Jets this week?
3. WR Arian Smith
Garrett Wilson is the top dog in the wide receiver room, and Fields will likely lean heavily on him. But beyond Wilson, the Jets need a wide receiver to step up or else the offense could become one dimension and be doomed to fail.
The top name to watch is Arian Smith, a speedy rookie who could emerge as wide receiver two or three in New York.
Smith will be the X-factor for the Jets this week. His production on the outside could be a huge boost for Fields and company. But if he has trouble with drops, he could land on the bench early in the year.
2. OT Armand Membou
Armand Membou has the toughest matchup in football this week. He's a rookie offensive tackle who will be matched up with superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt to begin his NFL career.
Membou's been very impressive during the preseason and training camp, but going against Watt for an entire game is a completely different animal.
If Membou can limit Watt, the Jets will be able to get going on offense. If Watt wrecks the game, the Jets will have no chance to beat the loaded Steelers defense.
1. QB Justin Fields
It's a homecoming for Fields. The Steelers benched the young quarterback a year ago, and it's poetic that he gets his first start with the Jets against his former team.
The offense is only going to go as far as Fields can take them. He's struggled from time to time during the preseason, but the Jets can't afford him to struggle like that in the regular season.
Fields will be matched up against a loaded defense, but he's still a name to watch this week. His production will determine how the Jets' offense moves going forward.
