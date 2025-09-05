Jets Country

Jets Insider Provides Expected RB Plan For Breece Hall, Braelon Allen

The Jets have some talented running backs...

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
With the New York Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach, there are bound to be some changes in New York.

Now that Justin Fields has taken over at quarterback, it seems like Glenn is prepared to lean into a run-heavy offense for the foreseeable future, especially since their running back room is loaded with talent.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently did a question-and-answer session. One of the questions asked what Rosenblatt expected the Jets to do in terms of running back workload. Rosenblatt suggested New York could use a similar carry split to that of the 2022 Detroit Lions, a team that featured Glenn and Tanner Engstrand on the coaching staff.

Jets may take page from Lions book with RB room

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in the first half. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was looking at how the Lions split up the carries when Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand were in Detroit," Rosenblatt wrote. "I envision the Jets’ breakdown between Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis most closely resembling how the Lions did it in 2022 (when Glenn was in his second season as defensive coordinator and Engstrand was tight ends coach and passing game coordinator).

"That year, De’Andre Swift played 42 percent of the offensive snaps, Jamaal Williams played 40 percent, and Craig Reynolds played 19 percent. It’s not a one-to-one comparison since Hall, Allen and Davis are different players, but my early prediction would be Hall landing at the top because of his role in the passing game, Allen behind him, and then Davis coming in as a change-of-pace. It wouldn’t surprise me at all, though, if Allen was taking on a bigger percentage of the workload as the season progressed."

This kind of split would make perfect sense. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are the top two backs in the room, but Isaiah Davis can still hold his own out on the field. Giving Hall and Allen around 40 percent of the touches, while Davis picks up the rest, would be perfect for everybody involved.

That way, nobody is being overworked, so injuries could stay at a minimum. Nobody's body will overly break down as the season goes on. Wear and tear won't be nearly as bad, and everybody will stay fresh.

