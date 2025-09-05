Jets Insider Provides Expected RB Plan For Breece Hall, Braelon Allen
With the New York Jets hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach, there are bound to be some changes in New York.
Now that Justin Fields has taken over at quarterback, it seems like Glenn is prepared to lean into a run-heavy offense for the foreseeable future, especially since their running back room is loaded with talent.
Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently did a question-and-answer session. One of the questions asked what Rosenblatt expected the Jets to do in terms of running back workload. Rosenblatt suggested New York could use a similar carry split to that of the 2022 Detroit Lions, a team that featured Glenn and Tanner Engstrand on the coaching staff.
Jets may take page from Lions book with RB room
"I was looking at how the Lions split up the carries when Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand were in Detroit," Rosenblatt wrote. "I envision the Jets’ breakdown between Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis most closely resembling how the Lions did it in 2022 (when Glenn was in his second season as defensive coordinator and Engstrand was tight ends coach and passing game coordinator).
"That year, De’Andre Swift played 42 percent of the offensive snaps, Jamaal Williams played 40 percent, and Craig Reynolds played 19 percent. It’s not a one-to-one comparison since Hall, Allen and Davis are different players, but my early prediction would be Hall landing at the top because of his role in the passing game, Allen behind him, and then Davis coming in as a change-of-pace. It wouldn’t surprise me at all, though, if Allen was taking on a bigger percentage of the workload as the season progressed."
This kind of split would make perfect sense. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are the top two backs in the room, but Isaiah Davis can still hold his own out on the field. Giving Hall and Allen around 40 percent of the touches, while Davis picks up the rest, would be perfect for everybody involved.
That way, nobody is being overworked, so injuries could stay at a minimum. Nobody's body will overly break down as the season goes on. Wear and tear won't be nearly as bad, and everybody will stay fresh.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Breaks Silence On Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of Steelers-Jets Game