3 New York Jets Players who Need to Have a Big Game vs. New York Giants
Another edition of the Snoopy Bowl will be held at MetLife Stadium this weekend when the New York Jets and New York Giants face off in their final preseason games. Some of the pizzazz of the game was taken away when it was revealed that veteran Aaron Rodgers would not be playing for the Jets.
He has not played in a game since injuring his Achilles in the season opener in 2023. While fans would have loved to see him get a few plays in, there are plenty of other things to watch for on Saturday night.
A lot of backups and end-of-the-roster guys are going to get a shot to play significant snaps in their final audition for a spot on the final 53-man roster or regular season role. Even if they don’t make the Jets, they can put together tape for another team to take a shot on them.
Who needs to perform well? Here are three players that need to have a big game against the Giants.
Running back Israel Abanikanda
A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, Israel Abanikinda could very well be auditioning for other teams around the league on Saturday night. The retirement of veteran Tarik Cohen opened up opportunities in the backfield, but he isn’t the player who has seized them.
Abanikanda has been surpassed by 2024 fourth-round pick Braelon Allen and fifth-round pick Isaiah Davis. Allen has cemented his spot as the No. 2 behind unquestioned starter Breece Hall and has impressed this offseason. Davis is in the mix to be the team’s return man and looks to be RB3.
Where does that leave Abanikanda? It could be on the outside looking in on a roster spot. If he is released, he shouldn’t be available too long given his blazing speed. He is going to get as many reps as he can handle on Saturday to prove his worth.
Offensive Tackle Olu Fashanu
Unlike Abanikanda, Fashanu isn’t in danger of not making the roster. A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Penn State product is a big part of New York’s future.
He makes this list because the team would love to see him play at a high level. He has been cross-trained this offseason and could be the swing tackle during the 2024 season. The only way he will be in the starting lineup is if something happens to Tyron Smith.
Can Fashanu play at a high enough level that the Jets would be comfortable going to him in a pinch? Saturday will give a glimpse of how his development came along, as a poor performance could lead to changes to the offensive line depth chart.
While the biggest name of the group, Saturday will be important for several players in the trenches. New York cannot keep everyone, as this game could decide someone’s fate.
Defensive Lineman Takkarist McKinley
The drama involving edge rusher Haason Reddick has opened up opportunities for other players on the team. One of those players is former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Takkarist McKinley.
Signed during minicamp in June, McKinley has benefitted the most from Reddick’s absence. A good performance on Saturday evening would solidify his standing on the roster, even if Reddick ever does report to the team.
Receiving praise from the head coach is always a good thing, which happened to McKinley after the joint practice against the Giants on Thursday. A strong performance from McKinley, who has only two tackles and one quarterback hit in the preseason, would go a long way to locking him into a spot on the 53-man roster.
There is quite the competition being held at defensive tackle, which could change the number of edge rushers. If the coaching staff feels strongly enough about keeping extra defensive tackles, it could mean one less defensive end. McKinley can avoid that suspense with a strong preseason finale.