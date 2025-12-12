Jets Instant Impact After $11 Million Josh Myers Extension

The New York Jets are taking care of one of their own.

The 2025 National Football League regular season is winding down, but that doesn't mean that New York's front office isn't busy. It's going to be a long offseason for the Jets but they got a head start on Friday by reportedly signing starting center Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Sources: Jets signed starting center Josh Myers to a two-year, $11 million contract extension that ties him to New York through the 2027 season. Jets now have four of their five starting offensive linemen under contract for next year," Schefter wrote on X on Friday.

The Jets are keeping Josh Myers

Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets center Josh Myers (71) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the new deal has $6 million guaranteed for the center.

"The Jets and center Josh Myers have reached a two-year, $11-million extension with $6 million guaranteed, per source," Fowler wrote on X on Friday. "A free agent add from 2025 is now in the fold for multiple years."

This may not sound like much, but this is a good move for the Jets. Let's examine a bit further:

Cost Of Centers Around The NFL



The Jets signed Myers this past offseason as a free agent after he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Myers was signed in part because of his connection with Justin Fields from back in college. Things haven't worked out for Fields, but Myers has been a very reliable addition. He signed for cheap, landing just a one-year, $2 million deal last offseason. That deal in itself was cheap for a potential starting center.



Right now, around the NFL, there are six centers with an annual value in their contract worth over $12 million per year, with Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs the highest at $18 million per year. Myers' new annual value of $5.5 million per year will have him ranked 16th in the league among centers. That's pretty fair for someone who is a clear-cut starter. He has started all 13 games for the Jets.

Myers' Performance



Myers has been available, which is important in itself. He's just 27 years old and has allowed only one sack on the season, per Pro Football Focus. He has played 804 offensive snaps this season and has seven penalties. He beat out Joe Tippmann for the center job ahead of the season. Tippmann moved to guard and has done well.

Continuity



There will be plenty of changes this upcoming offseason, but having Armand Membou, Olu Fashanu, Tippmann, and Myers all now under contract for next season will just make things easier in general for the offense. John Simpson is heading to free agency along with the injured Alijah Vera-Tucker, but it shouldn't be too tough to fill one spot, as opposed to multiple.

