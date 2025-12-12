Jets On Dan Orlovsky’s Shortlist Urged To Target Joe Burrow

The New York Jets have a long-term question at quarterback.

That's certainly an understatement, to say the least. The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal to see what he could bring to the table. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out and he was benched. Tyrod Taylor started New York's last three games, but got hurt against the Miami Dolphins. Now, signs are pointing towards undrafted rookie Brady Cook getting a start this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Fields and Taylor both injured.

After the season, Taylor will be a free agent. Fields is guaranteed $10 million, but after being benched, there's no way to know if New York will bring him back for another year.

There are long-term questions here, and NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky had an intriguing idea. Orlovsky talked about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on "UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio" and said there are three teams that should do everything possible to try to land him this upcoming offseason, including the Jets.

Should the Jets call the Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs away from Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa and gets off a pass during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously there's a lot of similarities here to Andrew Luck,” Orlovsky said. “It would shock me if three teams weren't on the phone today, after what (Joe Burrow) said yesterday, figuring out how do we make him part of our football team. Now, three months from now, six months from now, a year from now. He obviously is in a bad place with that organization. It's not surprising. I would be very surprised if he choose not to play football...

"Jets, Raiders, Steelers. Those would be the three that if I were those organizations, I'm in a brainstorm meeting now, we are figuring out a way to propose a way to get Joe Burrow. And I don't necessarily care what it takes."

Now, there's no reason for the Bengals to move Burrow. He's a top-tier quarterback and has a long-term contract.

Orlovsky's comments come in the wake of Burrow making comments about his future on his 29th birthday on Wednesday.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. “You know, I’ve been through a lot. And if it’s not fun, what am I doing it for?”

Burrow was asked when football stopped being fun.

"I’m not sure there was a singular moment or time,” Burrow said. “It’s just reflection. Reflection on a lot of things that I’ve done and been through in my career, I think. You know, I’ve been through more than most, and it’s certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so I’m just trying to have fun doing it again.”

Burrow has had another injury-filled season over in Cincinnati and the Bengals have struggled overall.

If, for some reason, the Bengals even think about letting Burrow go, New York obviously should be all over him -- like the vast majority of the teams in the league should. Right now, this can be chalked up to being just a pipe dream. But after his comments, it's something worth discussing, at least.

