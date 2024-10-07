3 Players Who Disappointed In New York Jets Loss To Minnesota Vikings
The New York Jets suffered another tough loss, as they were unable to complete the comeback against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Things did not get off to a good start for the Jets in this one, as they quickly found themselves in a 17-0 hole. However, the team had some heart and resilience, as they had a chance to take the lead on the final drive of the game, trailing by six.
Unfortunately, a late turnover sealed their fate while they were driving and the Vikings stayed undefeated. In the 23-17 loss, there were some good performances from players on New York and some bad ones that ultimately cost them the game.
Here are the three players who disappointed the most in the loss to Minnesota.
Sauce Gardner
It was always going to be a tough day at the office for Sauce Gardner with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Week 5. While the Jets’ defense didn’t allow Jefferson or Addison to completely go off, there were a lot of penalties in the game that helped extend drives and allowed the Vikings to control the game.
Gardner got hit on a few of the penalties, as it was not his best performance in this one. However, it is worth noting that a few of the penalties were certainly questionable, but iffy calls by the referees unfortunately count all the same.
Breece Hall
It has not been a very good season for the young running back of the Jets, as Hall was not only a disappointment in Week 5, but has been a disappointment overall. In the loss to the Vikings, Hall totaled three receptions for 14 receiving yards, and just 23 rushing yards on nine carries.
The rushing offense was never able to get going for the Jets, as the score being lopsided early on didn’t help that either. The talented running back is supposed to be an explosive player for New York, and he just simply hasn’t produced well this season. Hall also saw a bulk of the snaps compared to Braelon Allen, as he had 53 snaps in the loss.
Aaron Rodgers
Easily the biggest disappointment for New York was the performance of their quarterback in this one. From the start, it just didn’t look like Rodgers had it in this one, as he threw a couple inexcusable interceptions in the first half, one of which ended up being a pick-six.
Overall, Rodgers totaled 244 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. The veteran dropping back 54 times in the game isn’t a recipe for success for New York long-term, as they have to do a better job finding balance on offense.