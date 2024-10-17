3 Reasons Why New York Jets Can Make Playoffs After Shocking Davante Adams Trade
The New York Jets were able to pull off a massive trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders with the hopes of saving their season.
Through six weeks, the 2024 campaign has not gone the way the Jets would have hoped. After three games, things were looking alright, as they had a 2-1 record and were playing at home against the Denver Broncos as a large favorite.
However, that loss was likely the one that was a wake-up call for Woody Johnson that something needed to change, as they lost by a score of 10-9 at home. Since that loss, New York has gone on to lose two more games in a row, and they now sit at 2-4.
Even though the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football was a big blow to their playoff chances, there is still a lot of season to be played, and the addition of Adams should provide a spark.
As the Jets look to bounce back from a slow start to the season with their new All-Pro wide receiver, here are three reasons why they can still make the playoffs.
Plenty of Season Left
Even though things don’t look great now for New York with a 2-4 record, there are still 11 games to be played this season. This gives the Jets ample time to make a run and go have a strong stretch of football to get them right back in the conversation.
However, that has to start now. In Week 7, the Jets will be playing a critical game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. A win there would be very important, as they get to face the New England Patriots the following week, which would provide them with a chance to get back to .500.
Even though 11 games might seem like a long time, New York has put themselves behind the eight-ball to start the season and need to start winning some games soon.
Offense Will Improve
The obvious reason why the Jets can still make the playoffs after the Adams trade is that their offense is going to get better. Through six games, there are times when this New York offense looks like it has the potential to be excellent. However, there have been inconsistencies in both the passing and running games.
As Aaron Rodgers continues to come back from missing an entire year, he should get better over the course of the season. It was never realistic to believe that Rodgers was going to just simply step back on the field and play like an MVP after missing so much time. Adding Adams will give him another receiver he is comfortable with, and defenses will have a hard time guarding him, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson.
AFC East Seems Lackluster
Currently, the Bills stand as the team to beat in the AFC East once again. The Patriots are going to be a team that is rebuilding for the next couple of years, and the Miami Dolphins are going to be an unknown until Tua Tagovailoa comes back.
Even though New York lost to Buffalo already this season, this Bills team does not seem as good as in years past. While they did make a move to counter the Jets by bringing in Amari Cooper, New York has the talent to compete with this team.
While the AFC East might feel out of reach right now, the Jets should continue to prioritize that as their main goal with Adams on the team.