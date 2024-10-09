3 Reasons Why New York Jets Should Avoid Hiring Bill Belichick
The New York Jets have recently fired their head coach Robert Saleh after a poor few seasons in charge. Now, speculation will be surrounding who could be the next head coach for the Jets.
While the decision and the timing to fire Saleh might have been surprising, this was certainly a move that can be justified with his 20-36 record since being hired. Furthermore, the struggles of the team in recent years have likely led to the short leash this season, as the organization is desperate to snap their playoff drought.
With Saleh out, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be taking over as the interim head coach. If Ulbrich is able to have a lot of success, he will certainly have an opportunity to keep the job. However, interim’s don’t frequently stay head coaches in the NFL.
If the Jets are going to be searching for a new head coach, which could happen in the offseason, the biggest name available is going to be Bill Belichick. However, here are three reasons why the Jets should avoid hiring him.
Limited success without Brady
Belichick got his head coaching start back in 1991 with the Cleveland Browns. While many are used to the success that he had with the New England Patriots, Belichick actually had a losing record with the Browns in five seasons, as he had a 36-44 record during that span. Also, he only made one playoff appearance during his tenure as the head coach.
Furthermore, in the season before Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback, the future Hall of Famer had a 5-11 record in his first season coaching the Patriots. While he is certainly one of the best coaches of all-time, nearly all of his success came with the best quarterback of all-time under center.
Struggled toward the end
When Brady and the Patriots parted ways after the 2019 season, the head coach and the franchise were never the same without him. While Brady went on to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Belichick had just one winning season without him.
To cap off his coaching career in New England, the 72-year-old went 4-13 and the Patriots were one of the worst teams in the league. In three of his last four seasons as the head coach, Belichick was only above .500 once.
Wouldn’t be sustained
At 72-years-old and turning 73 before the start of the 2025 season, it’s hard to imagine that even if he came to coach the Jets and coached them well, it would be for more than a couple of seasons.
Turnover at head coach and in the front office has been a big issue for the Jets the last decade, as they have been unable to create stability at either position for the franchise. When looking at some of the best franchises in the league, stability at those two spots generally correlates with sustained success.
At this age, it’s hard to imagine that Belichick would be the same caliber of coach he once was and if he was, it wouldn’t be for long.