4 Big Things You Might Not Know About Jets Draft Pick Armand Membou
The wait is over — the New York Jets selected Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, but how well do you know Membou?
Much has been written about Membou for Jets fans to devour in recent days, but here are four things fans might not know.
1. Membou’s parents are Cameroonian immigrants
Columbia Missourian’s Jack Soble wrote a profile on Membou back in 2022 to track Membou’s path to becoming a star player for the Missouri Tigers. In Soble’s piece, Membou’s familial background was revealed.
“Membou is the son of Cameroonian immigrants whose first language is French,” Soble wrote. “He speaks a little himself — not as much as he used to when he was younger, but he understands it enough.”
2. Before focusing on football in high school, Membou tried tennis, wrestling, track, basketball, and soccer
Soble also revealed in his profile that Membou was a multi-sport student-athlete at Lee's Summit North High School (Lee’s Summit, Missouri):
“(Membou’s mother) did … initially want him to play basketball over football because it was less violent. He also tried soccer, but he didn’t like it because he had to run so much, and track produced the same result. Membou was a wrestler, too, and even a tennis player. … “He used to be really skinny,” said Cayden Green, Membou’s teammate at Lee’s Summit North and a four-star offensive tackle who signed with Oklahoma on Wednesday. “I guess that helped him be quick.”
3. Membou was an underrated college prospect and didn’t love the recruiting process
Membou was only a three-star player coming out of high school and didn’t revel in being sought after by colleges like other high school athletes often do. Membou was the No.10-ranked player in Missouri for his class, crazy for a player that just went No. 7 overall in the NFL draft. Once Membou committed to Missouri, he shut down his recruitment completely and focused on the Tigers.
4. His dominance in 2024 with Missouri was even more elite than you think
New York Jets reporter Harrison Glaser posted an eye-opening statistical tidbit on Membou on Thursday night pertaining to Membou’s season with Missouri in 2024.
“Armand Membou did not allow a single sack or QB hit over 411 pass blocking snaps at Missouri last season,” Glaser wrote.
It’s safe to say that the Jets got a good one.
