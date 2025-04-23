Jets Have Huge Chance To Poach 22-Year-Old Talent Away From Patriots
The New York Jets suddenly have a juicy opportunity to snag a young wide receiver away from their division rival the New England Patriots.
On Tuesday morning, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed via X that the Patriots might be interested in cutting ties with a 22-year-old wideout whom they selected with the No. 187 overall pick out of LSU in the 2023 NFL draft.
“Sources: The #Patriots, with Mike Vrabel at the helm, are open to trading players from the previous coaching staff — and one name to watch is WR Kayshon Boutte,” Schultz wrote.
“The former LSU receiver turns 23 next month and had 43 catches for 589 yards, with 3 touchdowns last season.”
Boutte had an uneventful rookie season in 2023, appearing in just five games and tallying two receptions, but the five-foot-eleven receiver was much more productive during his sophomore NFL season, appearing in 15 games (13 starts) and recording the numbers aforementioned by Schultz.
Boutte has been regarded as an elite wideout talent since high school, when he was the nation’s No. 2-ranked receiver. He was one of LSU’s go-to receivers from the moment he stepped on campus as a true freshman. In one game for the Tigers in 2020, Boutte set an SEC record for receiving yards in a single game when he caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns.
Boutte is an electric offensive player with a ton of NFL potential, and the Jets could surely benefit from adding him to their receiver room.
In 2025, Boutte is set to make $1.03 million during the third year of his four-year, $4.03 million rookie deal (per Spotrac).
Outside of Garrett Wilson, New York doesn’t have an elite array of options for Justin Fields to work with next season. Trading for Boutte — and poaching him away from the Patriots — could be a win-win for the Jets.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Select Michigan Star At No. 7 By Top NFL Insider