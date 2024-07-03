4 Must-Target Fantasy Football Players on the New York Jets
The New York Jets are loaded with talent heading into the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Joe Douglas and the front office went all out to acquire talent during the offseason. He signed Mike Williams in free agency to give Aaron Rodgers a legitimate No. 2 weapon. Tyron Smith was also signed in free agency to beef up the offensive line.
Looking at the offense as currently constructed, most of the team's success will rely on Rodgers. Can he return to pre-injury form after suffering a torn Achilles?
Outside of Rodgers, New York has elite talent in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. There are a lot of reasons to expect massive numbers from the Jets.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at four must-target Fantasy Football players on the team.
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver
Obvously, one of the players that has to be included on this list is star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He is expected to have a massive season with Rodgers back on the field.
During the 2023 campaign, Wilson ended up catching 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. He has much bigger potential than that and it was lost due to the quarterback play. Wilson is an elite No. 1 wide receiver for Fantasy Football players and is a must-target player.
Breece Hall, Running Back
One of the most underrated players in the NFL happens to play for New York. That player is none other than Breece Hall.
During the 2023 season, Hall racked up 994 yards and five touchdowns on 223 carries. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns. If you play in a PPR league, he's even more valuable, but as a standard running back he'll be among the best as well.
Hall is poised for a massive breakout season and Fantasy Football players won't want to miss out on it.
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback
While there are many questions about Rodgers and his health, the 40-year-old superstar quarterback is poised for a major bounce-back season. He has always performed his best when the odds are stacked against him.
Rodgers has elite talent to work with. Wilson and Williams are both elite wide receivers and Hall is a dominant dual-threat back. The future Hall of Famer will be back to being a legitimate QB1 in Fantasy Football. If he's there and a quarterback is a need, don't hesitate to take him.
New York Jets Defense and Special Teams
Finally, the entire Jets' defense is loaded with talent. Just looking at the roster, the defense and special teams unit is clearly one of the best if not the best in the NFL.
Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Haason Reddick, D.J. Reed, and C.J. Mosley are just the headliners. New York is going to be a dominant defense and Fantasy Football players should target them. In many cases, a defense can decide the outcome of a matchup on any given week, and the Jets have an opportunity to do that for players that pick them.