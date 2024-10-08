4 Non-Bill Belichick Candidates New York Jets Should Consider To Replace Robert Saleh
The New York Jets shocked the football world when it was announced on Tuesday morning that they had fired head coach Robert Saleh.
It was certainly a move that was warranted, as the team has not performed up to expectations during his tenure. The inability to figure out the quarterback position ultimately did him in, as the team is 2-3 this season even with Aaron Rodgers in the mix.
With Saleh gone, the team is turning to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbirch as the interim head coach. Unless he blows expectations out of the water, a full search will be done after the season ends.
Who could the Jets turn to as their next head coach? Some people will clamor for Bill Belichick to join the sidelines as a poetic ending to his career as the biggest head coaching name available.
Owner Woody Johnson certainly likes making headlines, but it is hard to envision Belichick joining the franchise. Instead, here are three non-Belichick head coaching candidates for New York to consider.
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
One of the hottest names in the coaching world the last few years is Johnson. He has done incredible work with the Lions, helping turn the once-downtrodden franchise into a perennial NFC contender.
He deserves credit for helping get Jared Goff back on track and developing some incredible young players. Detroit is brimming with talent as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williamson, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have all benefitted from Johnson’s play calling and scheme.
Don’t forget, he has overseen one of the best offensive lines in the NFL as well. That has been a weakness for the Jets in recent years.
Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator
It is anyone’s guess if Flores will ever get another head coaching opportunity after what happened with the Miami Dolphins. But, his resume speaks for itself.
He was 10-6 and 9-8 in his last two seasons despite the turmoil. In the last two years, he has been excellent in Minnesota.
If New York is looking for someone with head coaching experience, he is a solid option. He knows what it takes to compete in the AFC East as well.
Mike Vrabel, Former Tennessee Titans Head Coach
Argubaly the most accomplished head coaching candidate available outside of Belichick is Vrabel. He was with the Titans for six seasons and found plenty of success in the early-going.
In his first four seasons, the team was over .500 every campaign with three playoff appearances. An AFC Championship Game appearance was made in the 2019 season and they were the No. 1 seed in 2021.
A hard-nosed, defensive minded coach from the Belichick tree, he should be a popular candidate this offseason.
Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator
After the disaster that was Adam Gase’s head coaching tenure, it is easy to understand why Jets fans may have some hesitancy in hiring an offensive-minded coach. But, given how strong the defense is, that is the direction the franchise should look to go.
Slowik has done a remarkable job in Houston since coming off from the San Francisco 49ers with head coach DeMeco Ryans. The work he has done with C.J. Stroud is astounding, giving confidence he can develop quarterbacks and get the most out of unheralded players.
How many football fans knew who Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Devin Singletary were heading into the 2023 season? All three played exceptionally well under Slowik and coming from the Kyle Shanahan tree, you know he can coach an offense.