New York Jets Fire Head Coach Robert Saleh
The New York Jets' struggles over the past few years have gotten to a point where a change had to be made. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that change happened on Tuesday morning.
The Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh, a decision that doesn't come as much of a surprise after his team played below-average football.
In prior seasons under Saleh, it was fair to suggest that the talent wasn't there.
However, with Aaron Rodgers under center, arguably the best defensive unit in the NFL, and a talented group of skilled players, going 2-3 wasn't ever going to cut it.
New York hasn't announced a replacement, and at this time, it's uncertain if they plan to name an interim head coach or conduct a full coaching search.
Saleh, who took the Jets head coaching job in 2021, will likely be picked up by another team eventually.
Despite New York's offense being among the worst in football during his time with the team, their defense was among the best.
There has been talk about Saleh being fired, especially in recent weeks. It was uncertain if those talks would ever get to this point, especially in the middle of a campaign that might be the biggest in franchise history over the past decade.
However, the Jets' front office made the final decision, which adds even more intrigue to a season that needs to end with a playoff appearance.
Don't be surprised if this is the first of many moves over the next nine months.