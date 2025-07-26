Aaron Glenn Already Is Addressing Jets Issue
The New York Jets are trying to go back to basics this offseason.
With Aaron Glenn coming to town as the team's head coach, he has made it clear that he is trying to change the culture with the franchise. New York has had plenty of talent in recent years, but it hasn't led to playoff success. Last year, the Jets won just five games despite Super Bowl buzz before the season.
There aren't sky-high expectations for the team heading into 2025, but the vibes are high and the Jets are trying to fix the little things. New York hasn't opted for flashy moves, but instead practical ones, like bolstering the offensive line with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with Armand Membou.
The Jets aren't going back to basics just with the offensive line. Another struggle for the team last year was penalties. The Jets were the most penalized team in football with 137 penalties.
Glenn is doing everything possible to help fix this issue and the franchise brought officials to practice on Friday. Afterward, Glenn made it clear the Jets are going to get rid of the penalty problems for the 2025 season, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"New coach Aaron Glenn is a man on a mission, looking to eradicate the penalty plague," Cimini said. "Explaining why the officials are back at practice, he picked an old scab, noting one of the bugaboos from the Robert Saleh era. 'It's no secret that we were the most penalized team in the league last year,' said Glenn, adding: 'I will tell you this: We are going to knock these penalties out. We're going to understand that undisciplined teams do not win games.'
"The Jets had the most penalty yards last season. From 2021 to 2024, they recorded the third-most penalty yards. The officiating crew will work the entire camp, per Glenn. It's worth noting that the Detroit Lions, Glenn's previous team, had the second-highest number of defensive penalties last season."
The Jets are doing the little things right. It'll be interesting to see if it equals wins on the field this upcoming season.
