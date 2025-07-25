Why Jets Star Wants To Stay In New York
The vibe around the New York Jets is high right now.
Despite the injury scare to Justin Fields on Thursday, things are trending in the right direction. The Jets have reloaded this roster with young guys and have taken care the guys already on the roster, for the most part.
New York won five games last year, but you wouldn't know that by the positivity around the team right now. Recently, the Jets inked Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to long-term extensions, Aaron Glenn has said everything right since being hired as the team's head coach, and the culture is changing around the team. Veteran offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is entering his fifth NFL season and shared that he has seen changes already with the franchise. He specifically talked about the accountability around the team, and also noted that he would love to stick around.
"Right now, it’s just focusing on ball and getting the team right," Vera-Tucker said as transcribed by SNY's John Flanigan. “But at the end of the day, I will always root for the Jets, it would be great to stay with the team that drafted me -- I think everybody feels that way.
“Backing on what Sauce and Garrett said, I can see this thing turning around for sure, especially with Glenn being the type of coach he is, he praises physicality but even more accountability, that’s very important for a head coach to do. I haven't seen that a lot my first few years.”
Vera-Tucker has had success since being drafted with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's a new era, though.