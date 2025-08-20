Aaron Glenn Responds To Breece Hall-Jets Trade Rumors
The New York Jets have three talented running back starting with Breece Hall.
He’s the guy with the most experience in the Jets’ running back room. Hall was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 National Football League Draft.
The 24-year-old isn’t the only running back who is going to have a shot, though. Head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear left and right that he wants to utilize a running back committee this year featuring Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
This isn’t because Glenn doesn’t believe in Hall, but instead a sign of the overall talent in the room. There has been some wild takes out there this offseason. A lot stemmed from Glenn initially saying he wanted a committee. Some used that for baseless trade speculation.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the running back room
Glenn talked about the committee again on Tuesday but made it clear that he doesn’t want to trade Hall in the process as well.
"I think he's shown exactly who he can be when it comes to the running game," Glenn said in reference to Allen. "I can't say off the top of my head how many yards he's averaging per play, but, I think it's up there for the most part. We have three good running backs and I keep saying that. They all have different skill sets that we're going to utilize. And that does not mean I'm trading Breece. It does not. I'm going to say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more."
Early in the offseason, Glenn praised Hall and also talked about Allen and Davis as well. When he did that, some ran with it and thought it was a slight at Hall. Ever since, Glenn has made it clear how much he actually likes Hall and that he's going to be heavily involved in 2025. Glenn is coming from the team that arguably does a running back committee better than anyone else in the Detroit Lions. They found a way to make it work, don't be surprised if New York does too.