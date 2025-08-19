Jets Announce Starters Decision For Eagles Finale
The New York Jets have one more preseason game before the full attention for the franchise will turn to their Week 1 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.
New York's final preseason game will take place on Friday, Aug. 22 against the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles. If you are going to the game, don't expect to see the team's starters in action. Head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that "some" starters won't play against the Eagles.
"Some starters won't play in this game," Glenn said. "I won't get into the who's, or what not, but a good amount of starters won't play. This gives us a chance to look at some of our young guys and give them plenty of playing time so we can evaluate them.
This isn't too shocking. The Jets played starters in both of the first two preseason games. For a team that has dealt with some injuries troubles throughout the summer, it absolutely makes sense to bubble wrap the starters up and get them ready for Week 1 against the Steelers.
Who will take the field for the Jets in the preseason finale vs. the Eagles?
As of writing, the Jets haven't announced exactly which starters won't play. But, it's a pretty safe bet that Justin Fields, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and the offensive line won't be in the mix. That part is speculation, but There's no reason to risk further injuries. Guys like Will McDonald IV, Quincy Williams, and Breece Hall, Jamien Sherwood, and Andre Cisco also make sense as other guys who should take a seat.
Frankly, if a player is a guaranteed starter, don't be shocked if they are on the bench. From Glenn's statement, it's a safe guess that the only starters who will be available are guys still fighting for roles on the roster and in position battles.
New York will finish off the preseason after winning its first game and losing its second game. The wins and losses don't matter for the preseason, but they were opportunities to see this new-look team in action. Now, there aren't many opportunities to see the starters in action before they take on the Steelers.
