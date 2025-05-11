Aaron Glenn Reveals Early Review Of Jets’ Justin Fields
There’s a new man under center in New York.
The New York Jets went out and signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in free agency. He’s just 26 years and has all of the potential in the world. Despite an up-and-down few years.
Fields has already turned heads in Jets camp and head coach Aaron Glenn shared his initial thoughts on him, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Aaron Glenn on his early impressions of Justin Fields: 'There's a quiet confidence about that man that is unshakable,'" Rosenblatt shared.
It’s clear that the Jets are planning to build around Fields. They could’ve easily took a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft and opted against it.
Fields is signed for just two years, but if he plays well in 2025, that could just be the beginning. Last year he made six starts for the Steelers and went 4-2 over that span. He threw for 1,106 passing yards, five touchdown passes, one interception, rushed for 231 yards, and added another five touchdowns on the ground. That's pretty solid production for a six-game span.
He showed flashes in 2023 as well while playing for a Bears team that doesn't have the weapons it currently has -- aside from DJ Moore and Cole Kmet -- and was a mess overall. Over his final seven starts of the season that year, Fields went 4-3 with 1,361 passing yards, five touchdown passes, three interceptions, 420 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.
Fields has some serious talent and it's good to know that he's already impressing Glenn.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers' Ties To Steelers Aren't Obvious Any Longer