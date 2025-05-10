Aaron Rodgers' Ties To Steelers Aren't Obvious Any Longer
Over the last few months, it's been pretty obvious that there is some connection between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Even before the New York Jets opted to move on from the future Hall of Famer there already was buzz about the possibility of a move. As of writing, Rodgers hasn't made any decision and is still a free agent. This is likely due to the fact that he said that he is dealing with something important in his personal life right now. He shared that fact in his only interview of the offseason since his Jets exit on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Rodgers visited the Steelers and it has seemed like it would be Pittsburgh or retirement. From a Steelers perspective, it has seemed like they have put all of their eggs in his basket. They lost Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, didn't draft a quarterback early, and Mason Rudolph currently is their best option. It has seemed like it was Rodgers or bust for Pittsburgh, for sure.
While this is the case, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette joined 93.7 The Fan and said the Steelers "wouldn’t have their hearts broken" if Rodgers opted to retire.
"He’s the best option available, and their only other option right now is Mason Rudolph," Fittipaldo said. "I honestly think it’s that simple. Believe me, they wouldn’t have their hearts broken if Aaron Rodgers retires, because they like Mason Rudolph."
That's an interesting quote from someone who covers the team closely. Has the interst been overstated?
