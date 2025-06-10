Jets Give Timeline For Injured Star Jermaine Johnson II
The New York Jets unfortunately only were able to have Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson II available for two regular season games last year.
Johnson had a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him rack up 55 total tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 7 1/2 sacks, one fumble recovery, seven passes defended, and one interception while starting all 17 games for the Jets.
New York's defense took a hit last year because he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the team's Week 2 action in 2024 against the Tennessee Titans. He's been working his way back and head coach Aaron Glenn gave the latest update on him on Tuesday.
"I would say that he will be close (to a return for training camp)," Glenn said. "He'll be close. I wouldn't be surprised if he's on (the Physically Unable to Perform List). But, he'll be ready for the season."
Now, that's pretty positive in itself that the Jets are at least currently expected to get a player of Johnson's caliber back in time for the season.
Glenn was asked what he's seen on tape for Johnson and he had nothing but praise.
"There is things that stand out going back to college and even at the Senior Bowl when I had a chance to coach him then. He's a hard-nosed, physical, (and) violent player that's very athletic and has the ability to win off the edge and make plays on the quarterback. Listen, you don't get a lot of guys that has the athleticism that he does still be strong and powerful and be able to hold up against the run. So, I'm excited to see that player get out there in training camp and get out there for the first game. He's going to be a huge part of what we're doing."
More NFL: Jets, Justin Fields Have Shot At Breaking 14-Year Curse