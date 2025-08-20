Aaron Glenn's Reaction To Justin Fields Says Everything For Jets
The New York Jets are going to be talked about a lot.
The Jets have one of the most passionate fan bases in the National Football League and are located in one of the biggest markets in the world in New York. That's a perfect storm and leads to plenty of noise no matter what the team does.
While this is the case, it also breeds overreactions. The preseason action so far is perfect example of this. New York has played two games and there has been overwhelmingly negative chatter about the passing game over the last few days because Justin Fields didn't have an explosive game against the New York Giants. Even that is aggressive to say. He threw five passes. He went 1-for-5 for four yards. The game before, he went 3-for-4 passing. That's nine total passes. Throughout the regular season, there surely will be individual drives in which he throws that many passes.
But, the passing game -- and specifically Fields -- has been judged harshly based off these nine passes.
Head coach Aaron Glenn responded to the noise on Tuesday, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came to Justin Fields' defense
"I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays these guys get to go out there and play," Glenn said. "And then everything is falling down because we throw six passes.
"Then, I mean, he's Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes (in the first game). So, it bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit. But the thing is, I understand it because that's the noise that happens on the outside."
The regular season isn't here yet. We're just a few weeks away, but there's no reason for concern yet. If the passing game struggles through the first few regular season games, then that would be different. But, that's just the nature of the business. It's New York. For all of the good and all of the bad, there will be strong opinions on both sides. None of these stats matter until Sept. 7, though.