Reports: Jets Looking To Trade For Playmaker
It sounds like the New York Jets are at least on the look out for another addition.
New York's plans throughout the offseason have been held close to the vest. That is an idea that head coach Aaron Glenn specifically said he wanted to be the case. When he took over as the team's head coach, he talked about the idea of "moving in silence" and that's what the Jets have done this offseason. Outside of the addition of Justin Fields, most of the other moves the team has made seemingly came out of nowhere without many rumors ahead of them.
While this is the case, reports did surface on Wednesday hinting at a potential direction the team wants to go in. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets are "monitoring the trade market" for another wide receiver along with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.
"The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls," Russini said.
Could the Jets have another move up their sleeve?
Russini didn't report who the Jets could be targeting, but this at the very least is interesting because it shows that New York is looking around. Amari Cooper is the top receiver available in free agency right now.
There hasn't been much buzz out there about the trade market. The Philadelphia Eagles just landed John Metchie III from the Houston Texans, but that came out of nowhere. We likely won't get a better picture about who could be on the move until next week. Teams have until Aug. 26th to trim down the rosters to 53 players. After the final preseason game, we will see a flurry of moves across the league. That's likely when we will learn more about what the Jets are looking for.
Philadelphia could be an interesting team to watch. The Eagles now have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Metchie, and Jahan Dotson. Maybe Dotson could be pried loose? That's speculation, but the Jets are looking around.
