Aaron Glenn Sends Blunt Jets Message After Offense Struggles

Zach Pressnell

Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the offseason and made some big changes to their offense. They replaced veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the much younger Justin Fields. They also opted to cut veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in an attempt to save some money, but the lack of urgency to add a wide receiver in his place might bite them in the long run.

Either way, under the leadership of newly signed head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets are looking to turn the page for this year. But early in the preseason, it seems like the offense is sputtering rather than clicking on all cylinders.

Jets offense struggles in Week 2 preseason loss to Giants

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields.
Over the last few weeks of training camp, Fields and the offense have struggled, but it's become even more evident that this isn't a contending offense in the preseason.

The Jets' offense looked really bad in the Week 2 preseason game against the New York Giants. While Fields only attempted five passes, the Jets were 19 for 37 passing for 192 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as a team. They ran the ball 33 times for 141 yards and scored just 12 points against the Giants.

“I don’t want to say the same thing over and over. Our offense, in general, wasn’t good enough," Glenn said following the Jets' loss to the Giants in Week 2 of the preseason, via reporter Rich Cimini.

This is the same message that's been echoed by Glenn for weeks. At this point, it seems like that's going to be his answer to the media until the team begins to click. Fields also shared a similar, basic response to the Jets' struggles, thought he isn't to blame for all the failures tonight.

"I'm always going to say we have room to improve and that goes with everything," Fields said following the loss.

What's the solution for the struggling Jets offense?

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glen
The Jets desperately need more time together to get rolling. Fields isn't going to click with his teammates on day one. But more importantly, they're going to need to add another wide receiver.

The Jets have Garrett Wilson, but not much else on offense. During the loss to the Giants, there were multiple drops from pass catchers, including one from rookie Arian Smith. Smith is expected to battle for playing time this year, but if his hands are a question mark, it doesn't seem likely.

Either way, the Jets need to add more talent to their wide receiver room, or they could be doomed this year.

Zach Pressnell
